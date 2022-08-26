NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nauticus is offering one-day reduced admission as part of a “Gear Up For School” promotion.

On Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., visitors of all ages can get general admission to Nauticus for $7.57. This includes access to the museum, Battleship Wisconsin, and STEM and drone-themed programming. Guests with a valid EBT/SNAP/VA Medicaid card can get in for only $3 per person, on this day.

The traveling exhibit Drones: Is The Sky The Limit? is currently at Nauticus, where participants get to pilot a drone through an interactive obstacle course. This exhibit will be in Norfolk until October 9.

Nauticus and Battleship Wisconsin are located at One Waterside Drive in Norfolk.

Purchase tickets and find additional details online at this link.