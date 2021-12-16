Nauticus installs new gangway in preparation for ‘busiest cruise season’

*Note: the video above aired in October 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Preparations are currently underway for what local officials say will be one of the busiest cruise seasons, including in Norfolk.

A key part of that preparation was the installation of a new gangway to accommodate larger, more modern cruise ships, including the Carnival Magic, scheduled to set sail from Norfolk in 2022.

The gangway was designed by a Swedish company, Seawing PBB. The new boarding system arrived in October disassembled aboard the vessel M/V Sluisgracht and was re-assembled at Nauticus.

“Next year will be a game-changer for our cruise ship program,” said Nauticus’ executive director,

Stephen E. Kirkland when the gangway arrived. “Not only will we begin our five-year partnership with Carnival, we’ll also welcome 25 ships from Norwegian Cruise Line, representing the largest port-of-call commitment ever for Norfolk.”

The season begins on February 20 as we welcome the 4,000-passenger Norwegian Getaway.