NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Calling all gamers! Nauticus, in partnership with ODU Esports and Metronet, will be hosting their first-ever Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament on Saturday, Apr. 1.

For one “super” event, gamers will get the chance to participate in a tournament to win the grand prize of a 43″ Samsung 4K Smart TV.

Check-in will be from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Second Floor Theater Lobby at Nauticus. The event will start at 11 a.m.

(Courtesy: Nauticus)

To enter the tournament, you must be 14 years old or older, and have parental consent if under 18. You must be a current resident of the Hampton Roads Area, and you must have a valid email address to claim prizes and receive information.

All tournament sets will be best-of-3 games, until the Grand Finals of the event at which point tournament sets will be best-of-5 games. Rules do not change between these two set formats. For more information on the tournament’s rules, click here.

To play or to spectate, Nauticus members will pay $5 for admission, and non-members will pay $20.

To purchase tickets, make sure to visit Nauticus’ official website. If you have any questions, be sure to call 757-664-1000 or email info@nauticus.org.