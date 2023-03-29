NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Calling all gamers! Nauticus, in partnership with ODU Esports and Metronet, will be hosting their first-ever Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament on Saturday, Apr. 1.
For one “super” event, gamers will get the chance to participate in a tournament to win the grand prize of a 43″ Samsung 4K Smart TV.
Check-in will be from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Second Floor Theater Lobby at Nauticus. The event will start at 11 a.m.
To enter the tournament, you must be 14 years old or older, and have parental consent if under 18. You must be a current resident of the Hampton Roads Area, and you must have a valid email address to claim prizes and receive information.
All tournament sets will be best-of-3 games, until the Grand Finals of the event at which point tournament sets will be best-of-5 games. Rules do not change between these two set formats. For more information on the tournament’s rules, click here.
To play or to spectate, Nauticus members will pay $5 for admission, and non-members will pay $20.
To purchase tickets, make sure to visit Nauticus’ official website. If you have any questions, be sure to call 757-664-1000 or email info@nauticus.org.