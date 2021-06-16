Nauticus launches permanent recognition program aboard Battleship Wisconsin

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Residents and guests will now be able to honor a hero in their lives with a plaque at the USS Wisconsin at Nauticus.

With the new program, the public will have an opportunity to honor a veteran, first responder, relative or friend, military or civilian, living or deceased, with a permanent plaque aboard the historic battleship.



The launch is set to coincide with Father’s Day. Several locations have been identified for the plaque recognitions, including racks (bunks) and lockers located in the enlisted berthing areas.

Pricing starts at $250 for lockers and $500 for racks, and Wisconsin crewmembers receive a 10% discount on all levels.



All proceeds will support the preservation, restoration, and interpretation of the Battleship Wisconsin.