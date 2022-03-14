Nauticus hosting summer camps for kids of all ages

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus is now seeking registration for its new summer camps this year.

Local youth can choose from three different experiences this summer:

“Design. Build. Sail.” : Recommended for first-timers, are open to all children aged 8-13.

: Recommended for first-timers, are open to all children aged 8-13. “ Sail Voyagers ” half-day sessions: Experienced sailors or past camp attendees, ages 12-15, can build on their sailing skills.

” half-day sessions: Experienced sailors or past camp attendees, ages 12-15, can build on their sailing skills. “Schooner Virginia Overnight Camp“: Teens aged 14-17 are invited to board Schooner Virignia and immerse themselves in all facets of tall ship sailing and sail throughout the southern Chesapeake Bay. This program allows campers to spend a night at anchor and experience the beauty of the night sky.

Campers will be taught by award-winning instructors, like the Schooner Virginia’s Captain Erik Lohse and Sail Nauticus’ Sailing Program Coordinator Dylan Guill. Earlier this year, Guill received the Excellence in Instruction Award in the Community Sailing category from US Sailing.

Campers will build self-confidence, practice teamwork, and explore their community from a new vantage point.

Nauticus and Sail Nauticus members can receive discounted camp registration.

Camps run from June 20 till August 15. To register, CLICK HERE.