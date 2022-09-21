NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus is hosting its first Annual SailFest: Regatta & Pier Party this Saturday, Sept. 24.

The two-part event supports STEM and leadership development for students in Hampton Roads.

All event proceeds benefit Sail Nauticus’ programs, including the Sail Nauticus Academy. The flagship program for underserved youth in Hampton Roads provides the opportunity to develop leadership and academic success through the art and science of sailing.

The event beings at 12 p.m. with ten teams competing in the Cofer Cup regatta along the Elizabeth River aboard Sail Nauticus’ fleet of Harbor 20 sailboats. The winning team will have their name featured on the official Cofer Cup Trophy and will be displayed inside Nauticus’ exhibit halls for public viewing.

Following the regatta, guests are invited to Nauticus’ cruise pier for the official SailFest: Pier Party from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Attendees will enjoy an unforgettable afternoon featuring a waterfront driving range by Splash City Golf, seasonal beers from Elation Brewing Co., delicious barbeque from Rodman’s BBQ, and live music from The Brightsmiths.

Featured silent auction items include a hands-on sailing experience through the beautiful waters of the Calibogue Sound for two on the famous America’s Cup yacht, Stars & Stripes, a private charter aboard the Schooner Virginia and more.

SailFest will be held rain or shine. Pier Party tickets are $65 per person, and all tickets include two drink tickets and food. For more information and to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.