NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus and Carnival Cruise Lines have come together to present a WinterFest on the Wisconsin Great Cruise Giveaway.

All guests 21 and older that purchase an online ticket to Winterfest on the Wisconsin are automatically entered into a giveaway for a free, six-day cruise for two people.

The cruise, which will depart from Norfolk, will be aboard the Carnival Magic and depart in 2023.

“Nauticus is the only museum in the country that also manages a cruise ship program,” said Stephen Kirkland, Nauticus’ executive director. “WinterFest on the Wisconsin has become a holiday tradition for Hampton Roads and so it seemed like the perfect opportunity to make a vacation dream come true.”

Only online tickets will be honored, which start at $18.50 for adults and $16.50 for children. They can be purchased here.

WinterFest on the Wisconsin will run until January 1, 2023. The giveaway winner will be notified on January 2, 2023.