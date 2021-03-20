Nauticus honoring women in STEM with Saturday event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus in Norfolk is honoring overlooked contributions of women in STEM with the “Who Run the World? Women in STEM” event.

The event will be held on March 20. Visitors at Nauticus will be able to enjoy programs from amazing women creators, scientists, artists, and innovators who have played a role in inspiring women of all backgrounds.

Featured STEM programs include “Women of the WisKy” depicting women who played a vital role in building the Battleship Wisconsin, and a virtual trip to Bermuda with Nauticus!



The program will feature BIOS Director of Education and Community Engagement Kaitlin Noyes

and Nauticus Educator Susie Hill who have spent time with the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS) to mitigate marine debris.







Admission for all visitors on Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. is discounted to $7.57 (plus tax).



Nauticus members are able to receive free admission. Admission includes all special programming, access to Nauticus exhibits including National Geographic’s, Planet or Plastic? exhibition and the Battleship Wisconsin.

In addition to the event, Nauticus will also host a virtual program with an all-female panel.