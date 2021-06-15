Nauticus extending hours on select nights this summer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus in Norfolk is extending its hours for select nights this summer.

The museum is extending its operating hours to 8 p.m. on June 17, July 22 and August 19 as part of its “Summer Nights at Nauticus” series.

From 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., guests can enjoy live music and happy hour specials at the Big Wisky Porch with discounted admission to Nauticus.



The admission to the facility includes access to Nauticus’ newest exhibit, Going Places: The Technology of Transport.

Admission is only $7.57 per visitor on each select night from 5-8 p.m. Nauticus members are free.