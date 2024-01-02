NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus, located along the Downtown Norfolk waterfront, will be closed Jan. 2 through Jan. 8 as renovations continue for the “Reimagine Nauticus” project.

During this time, crews will begin construction prep of the lobby and additional spaces throughout the museum.

When the center reopens on Tuesday, Jan. 9, access will be limited to the Battleship Wisconsin only.

The price of admission is $12 for all visitors through the end of February 2024.

