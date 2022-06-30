NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus will become more affordable for low-income families beginning July 1.

It will offer general admission pricing for $3.00 per person, up to four people in a group, with the presentation of a SNAP EBT card with a photo ID.

Nauticus is joining over 25 Virginia museums to participate in the assessment program Museums for All .

“Regardless of income, everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the joy and inspiration that Nauticus and other cultural institutions have to offer,” Nauticus’ Development Director Rehn West said. “We’re proud to participate in this program and open a door to learning and history to our most vulnerable population of children and families.”

