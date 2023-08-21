NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As summer sails into the sunset, Nauticus After Dark returns to help you celebrate the end of the season.

Nauticus After Dark has special after-hours events featuring warm weather food, drinks and activities for adults 21 and over.

Courtesy of Nauticus
Courtesy of Nauticus

A summer event complete with:

  • Live steel drummer and guitarist Robbie Meade 
  • Fairy Hair by Chelsea 
  • Caricature artist Bob Langston
  • Summer themed cocktails and bites 
  • Giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, corn hole
  • Water pong tournament with cash prizes
  • After hours exploration of Norfolk in Time, one of Nauticus’ newest exhibits 
  • DJ + Karaoke + more

The event happens Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Organizers say the first 200 people will receive a free gift. Tickets are $5 for Nauticus members, $12 for non-members and $15 day of. Tickets can be purchased here.