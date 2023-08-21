NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As summer sails into the sunset, Nauticus After Dark returns to help you celebrate the end of the season.

Nauticus After Dark has special after-hours events featuring warm weather food, drinks and activities for adults 21 and over.

Courtesy of Nauticus Courtesy of Nauticus

A summer event complete with:

Live steel drummer and guitarist Robbie Meade

Fairy Hair by Chelsea

Caricature artist Bob Langston

Summer themed cocktails and bites

Giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, corn hole

Water pong tournament with cash prizes

After hours exploration of Norfolk in Time, one of Nauticus’ newest exhibits

DJ + Karaoke + more

The event happens Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Organizers say the first 200 people will receive a free gift. Tickets are $5 for Nauticus members, $12 for non-members and $15 day of. Tickets can be purchased here.