NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As summer sails into the sunset, Nauticus After Dark returns to help you celebrate the end of the season.
Nauticus After Dark has special after-hours events featuring warm weather food, drinks and activities for adults 21 and over.
A summer event complete with:
- Live steel drummer and guitarist Robbie Meade
- Fairy Hair by Chelsea
- Caricature artist Bob Langston
- Summer themed cocktails and bites
- Giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, corn hole
- Water pong tournament with cash prizes
- After hours exploration of Norfolk in Time, one of Nauticus’ newest exhibits
- DJ + Karaoke + more
The event happens Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Organizers say the first 200 people will receive a free gift. Tickets are $5 for Nauticus members, $12 for non-members and $15 day of. Tickets can be purchased here.