Natural gas leak reported on Pretty Lake Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a natural gas leak on Pretty Lake Avenue at 26th Bay Tuesday morning.

Video from WAVY News 10’s Tom Schaad shows construction vehicles in the vicinity of the leak. Fire officials confirmed the crew hit the gas line.

Firefighters evacuated 12 people from one of the nearby apartment buildings, Schaad reports.

Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey said firefighters went door-to-door, but most residents had already self-evacuated.

She said Virginia Natural Gas estimates it will take until after noon to fix the line.

