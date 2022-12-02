NORFOLK Va. (WAVY) — The 2022 NATO Alliance Warfare Development Conference will be held in Norfolk from Dec. 6-8.

The 2022 theme is “Better Today, Stronger Tomorrow” and the conference will discuss long-term trends and implications of the Ukrainian war, achieving cognitive superiority, interoperability challenges, and immersive innovation projects.

There will also be discussions about the NATO defense planning process and warfare and capability development.

The focus of the conference is to collaborate with representatives from NATO in Brussels and will feature representatives from many of the 30 NATO nations.