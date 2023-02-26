NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – School-age girls have a chance to play tackle football.

The ‘GOT HER BACK GIRLS FOOTBALL CLINIC’ is set to happen at Norfolk State University, on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Parents can register ahead of the clinic or the same day starting at 11 a.m. at NSU.

At noon, girls ages 6-18 will go over football skills, and drills, with some fun competitions.

“We are going to have some fun and show them that women are doing this, that you have a space to come to,” said Quineshia Leonard.

After playing basketball at Norfolk State University, Leonard traded in the basketball for pads and a helmet.

“Once I started playing football, I was like ‘wow I really wish I would have been able to do this my whole life.’ I wish I had had someone push me to do it and not just play basketball. I always say I love it more than I love basketball. It’s amazing,” said Leonard.

Leonard now plays with the Women’s National Football Conference, as defensive tackle. In her first year on the Washington Prodigy Women’s Tackle football team, she was titled ‘trench player of the year.’

“I worked really hard. I’m hoping that’s why I’m still in shock,” said Leonard.

Leonard, best known as ‘Hollywood,’ brought back the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) women’s world championship in 2022.

Quineshia Leonard, Defensive Tackle for the Washington Prodigy Women’s Tackle Football Team. (Photo Courtesy: Quineshia Leonard)

“There are parts that you can teach and then there are parts that you can’t teach. Like the drive the aggression, of course in a sport like football, and the passion to get the job done! She has no fear when she gets out there,” said Washington Prodigy General Manager Jordyn White. “I’m actually really excited! To see the more she learns the game and the strategy of the hunt to see how she continues to improve.”

Leonard fell in love with the game, after playing college basketball at NSU and having two children.

“There is life after high school and college, there is life after having children. Having my son is what stopped my basketball career. So, that is why I chose to play football and give it everything that I had,” Leonard said. “This was my way of still being able to pursue my dreams, just in a different way.”

The first game of the Washington Prodigy season is on April 1, at Anacostia High School at 6 p.m.

The team is considered a non-profit organization.

“They pay to play. They don’t get paid to play,” said White.

The team will volunteer to teach the girls during the clinic.

“If you are passionate about women’s sports in general, this is something you should tap into, I love that Hollywood created that opportunity in her area,” said White.