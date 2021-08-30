National nonprofit group invests $8M supporting small businesses in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Hampton Roads is expanding its footprint in Hampton Roads to help local businesses and residents.

With a $100 million joint effort with Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health, LISC Hampton Roads is set to invest in affordable housing, small businesses, and programs that enhance the quality of life in the area.

LISC has also invested over $8.2 million to improve educational, employment, and health outcomes for under-resourced communities in Hampton Roads supporting recovery efforts for some of the hardest-hit small businesses in Hampton Roads.

Bridge 757 provides personalized financial coaching including credit repair and counseling, income support, career services, budget preparation counseling, and employment services.

The program targets families living on a low-to moderate-income and those who face the highest systemic obstacles to opportunity.

LISC Hampton Roads has already provided $10,000 grants to support over 700 small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020.