NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk State University has announced that award-winning actor, writer, director, and producer Nate Parker will be delivering this year’s commencement address.

The commencement is set to take place on May 6 at 9 a.m. at the William “Dick” Price Stadium.

Parker has starred in multiple roles, including Red Tails, and The Secret Life of Bees. He also directed and starred in The Birth of a Nation.

Most recently, Parker has launched the Nate Parker Foundation, which is an organization that confronts systemic crises and disparities within the African and African American communities when it comes to education and social and economic justice.

For more information about the NSU commencement, contact the Office of Communications and Marketing at 757-823-8373.