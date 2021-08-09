NashFest 757: Local recording artists to perform in first-ever event at Town Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — NashFest 727 Music & Food Festival, a first in Hampton Roads, will make its debut at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront in September.

The one-day event is slated for September 18 celebrating the iconic culture of Nashville. The festival will run from noon to 8 p.m. and features national and local recording artists, mouth-watering hot chicken, barbecue, line dancing, craft beer, whiskey tastings, and more.

The musical lineup will be headlined by singer-songwriter and country music artist Keith Anderson, as well as the soulful southern rockers Georgia Thunderbolts, Hampton Roads native and Nashville recording artist Celeste Kellogg, and electrifying blues guitarist Clarence Spady.

NashFest Music Lineup:

Clarence Spady (Blues) – 12:30-2:00 p.m.

– 12:30-2:00 p.m. Celeste Kellogg (Country) – 2:30pm-4:00 p.m.

– 2:30pm-4:00 p.m. Georgia Thunderbolts (Southern Rock) – 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

– 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Keith Anderson (Country) – 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

The festival will also feature an “authentic dining experience” with local restaurants, food trucks, and chefs crafting a regional spin on Nashville-inspired cuisines such as hot chicken, barbecue, mac & cheese, biscuits, and more.