Naro Video, a Ghent staple, to close next month after 20 years in business

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A staple in the Ghent community of Norfolk is closing next month after more than 20 years in business.

The Naro Expanded Video Archival Library announced it will close at the end of August.

The nonprofit on Colley Avenue says via Facebook it’s last day with be Aug. 25. The last day to rent videos is Aug. 18.

Naro Video has an extensive collection of more than 42,000 films, some of which date back several decades.

It has been struggling against the impact of online streaming on the video rental business.

Naro Video says they will hold a farewell celebration before it closes.