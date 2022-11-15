NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC) is waiving all animal adoption fees for Thanksgiving.

Officials at NACC say they are full of adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals waiting for new families this holiday season.

The facility is now waiving all adoption fees through November 30. NACC is also including spay/neuter services, vaccines, microchipping and other services.

View adoptable animals online HERE.

NACC is located at 5585 Sabre Road. Their adoption hours are listed below.

Tuesday & Wednesday Friday Saturday & Sunday 2:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Noon – 4:30 p.m.