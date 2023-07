NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care Center is asking the community for help after they have used their last dog kennel.

NACC is continuing to waive dog adoptions fees until July 9 and are giving people in the community ways that they can help the shelter dogs:

Foster a dog

Adopt a dog

Look for your lost pet at the shelter

Reunite friendly, uninjured pets outside of the shelter

To learn more about the special and to see what dogs are available, visit the NACC website.