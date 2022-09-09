NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care Center has announced they are waiving all dog adoption fees in September as part of their adoption special.

The special, “Pumpkin Spice Up Your Life” will waive adoption fees from September 10 to 30 to celebrate the fall season while also encouraging individuals and families to adopt.

In a press release, NACC says they are at critical capacity and forever homes for these dogs (and other animals at the center) are urgently needed. Those interested in adopting can view adoptable animals online at norfolk.gov/nacc or visit the animals in person at the center, located at 5585 Sabre Road.

Norfolk Animal Care Center adoption hours are as followed:

Tuesdays & Wednesdays: 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fridays: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays: 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you are unable to adopt, NACC is always looking for foster homes, volunteers and donations. For more details, email NACC@norfolk.gov or call 757-441-5505.