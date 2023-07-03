NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care Center is seeking help from the community to fill up their pet food pantry.

NACC says their food pantry is empty and they are no unable to help pet owners that need assistance feeding their pets.

The Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care Center (FNACC) started the Pet Pantry in July 2011 and is open to the community seven days a week. The goal of the pantry is to make it possible for pets to stay in their family’s homes by providing food that pets will need.

Those interested in helping fill the Pet Pantry can drop offdog or cat food at the center, which is located at 5585 Sabre Rd. NACC says they will take any brand or flavor and that the food needs to be unopened.