NACC releases new daily report card on shelter animal progress

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center will now be posting a daily report card to its social media platforms that will include up-to-date information about the animals in NACC.

The report provides the community with a snapshot of the shelter’s daily performance on dogs, cats, and other animals when applicable. The card includes a capacity meter that indicates when the shelter is full; information on intakes; and the outcomes including total adoptions for the day.

“With these daily report cards, we at NACC seek increased transparency and community engagement,” said Bureau Manager Michelle Dosson. “We want to let staff, stakeholders and the general public know exactly what is happening at our shelter on a day-to-day basis.”

“As always, NACC remains dedicated to serving animals and residents in our community,” Dosson said.

Monthly and annually in-depth information on the shelter’s numbers and statistics can be found on NACC’s webpage and on Norfolk’s Open Data portal.

The yearly data shows that the shelter has improved across the board including finding foster families, lost pet support, collaboration with the Animal Protection Unit and other resources, getting pets adopted, and building community partnerships.

“Since operational changes prompted by the COVID-19 shutdowns, NACC has pioneered online adoption practices that allow human-contact-free meet and greets with animals and online or phone adoptions and counseling. On Thursday, NACC will host its first-ever online kitten shower to provide information about kitten season, and how residents can support the work of shelter staff to provide care for an influx of baby cats,” according to a statement released.

For questions regarding the daily report card, email NACC staff, or call 757-441-5505.

