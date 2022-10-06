NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care Center is partially closed for two weeks following known exposure to the highly contagious canine parvovirus (CPV).

According to a press release, the shelter will suspend all owner surrenders for dogs, including emergency cases, over the next 14 days. New arrivals will be tested for CPV and CPV immunity on arrival and will vaccinate animals upon intake.

The return-to-owner process for strays will remain the same and will include a disclosure about the possible exposure.

During its partial closure, staff at NACC will be taking additional disinfection measures on the dog floor.

Since CPV only impacts the dog adoption area, NACC is still open for cat and small mammal adoption.

To view adoptable animals, visit the NACC website.