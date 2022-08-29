NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you are thinking about adding a pet to your life, now is a great time!

The Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) is offering a “Clear the Shelters” adoption special. You can adopt an animal for only $35 through August 31.

The shelter is at capacity and needs your help to make room.

You can check out the adoptable pets at www.norfolk.gov/NACC.

Shelter hours:

Closed on Monday/Thursday

Tuesday/Wednesday: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (no appointments needed these days)

Click HERE to schedule an appointment.

If you’re not ready to adopt, there are other ways you can help “Clear the Shelters.”

Fostering: NACC provides all the supplies and services. Email NACCFoster@norfolk.gov to learn more.

to learn more. Volunteering: Email NACC@norfolk.gov if you are interested.

Donating: Click here to find out how you can donate.

Norfolk Animal Care Center is located at 5585 Sabre Road, Norfolk, VA 23502. You can also call (757) 441-5505 or email NACC@norfolk.gov.