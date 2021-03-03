NACC names ‘Cat Colony Room’ in honor of longtime volunteer who passed away

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) announced it has named the “Cat Colony Room” in memory of a longtime volunteer who passed away.

Pamela Scott Hyatt, 69, died two years ago on March 1, leaving behind a legacy of music and her love for cats.

“She always loved her kitties (that’s how she referred to them),” said Brian Bean, her friend and financial advisor of 35 years.

The Cat Colony Room allows cats to live together in an open space giving them a more “home-like” environment while allowing interaction between other social cats.

Hyatt deeply loved her own cats, Oliver and Fritz (one was adopted from NACC), according to her obituary, and loved to share stories and pictures of them.

NACC officials say Hyatt volunteered there every Friday for years helping cats find homes.

“In some ways, they were her closest companions. She was always concerned about all the animals in the world and the treatment they received from people and it gave her great pleasure to be able to provide some funding for the care of the ‘critters’ at NACC,” Bean continued.

NACC staff member Jessica Guckert said Hyatt’s love of people and animals showed every time she volunteered.

“She showed true love of both people and the animals. It wasn’t just for the animals, it was also for the adopters coming,” Guckert said. “It’s so fitting that the room is named for her.”

Staff at NACC say Hyatt touched thousands of people during her life. Her love of music led her to a long career teaching music and chorus in Norfolk Public Schools, as well as to decades of involvement in the local music community.

She sang with the Virginia Opera, the Virginia Symphony Chorus, and the St. Andrews Episcopal Church choir. She also taught as a voice coach at Tidewater Community College.

In addition to her time with NACC, Hyatt volunteered with the Virginia Beach SPCA Cat Adoption Program.