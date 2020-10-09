NAACP, local church to offer ‘Souls to the Polls’ rides on Election Day

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Branch NAACP is offering free rides to the polls on Election Day.

The “Souls to the Polls” movement in Virginia is in partnership with New Calvary Baptist Church and Shiloh Baptist Church and is designed to help those who need assistance getting to the polls to vote.

To schedule a pick-up time:

Call NAACP, Jackie Scott: (757) 805-8978

NEW CALVARY B.C., Rev. Byron Harris: (757) 627-1269

SHILOH B.C., George Betts: (757) 650-5214

For more information on Norfolk Branch NAACP, click here.

