NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a Ford Mustang wasn’t injured after they drove into a traffic light pole Tuesday afternoon on Granby Street near I-64 and E. Little Creek Road.

Dispatchers got the call about the crash at 7725 Granby Street at 2:38 p.m. There’s no confirmation on the cause of the crash at this time, but dispatchers say the Mustang was the only vehicle involved.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.