Muse Writers Center in Norfolk hosting book sale till Dec. 22

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Muse Writers Center has plenty of books to help you feel cozy during the holiday season.
The center stated in a social media post Monday that their collection is filling up and would need some books to find a good home.
Staff at the center are currently running a book sale from the collection with a variety all bibliophiles will adore, from favorite classics, writing sources, painting guides, cookbooks and more.
The book sale is running until Dec. 22
Prices (suggested donation) are listed below:
- $1 per book
- $5 for 6 books
- $10 for 12 books
- $20 for a canvas filled with books
- $25 for a Muse carrier bag filled with books
