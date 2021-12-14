Muse Writers Center in Norfolk hosting book sale till Dec. 22

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Muse Writers Center has plenty of books to help you feel cozy during the holiday season.

The center stated in a social media post Monday that their collection is filling up and would need some books to find a good home.

Staff at the center are currently running a book sale from the collection with a variety all bibliophiles will adore, from favorite classics, writing sources, painting guides, cookbooks and more.

The book sale is running until Dec. 22

Prices (suggested donation) are listed below:

  • $1 per book
  • $5 for 6 books
  • $10 for 12 books
  • $20 for a canvas filled with books
  • $25 for a Muse carrier bag filled with books

