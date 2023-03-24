NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police say 11 cars in total were involved in three separate crashes Thursday night on I-64 in Norfolk.

According to Virginia State Police, all eastbound lanes were closed around 9:27 p.m. on Interstate 64 west of exit 284 due to three vehicle crashes.

Police say the first crash involved three vehicles and resulted in a DUI arrest. The second crash involved four vehicles and the third involved four other vehicles. All of the crashes only involved vehicles.

The westbound lanes were reopened at 10:43 p.m., according to police.