NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police say 11 cars in total were involved in three separate crashes Thursday night on I-64 in Norfolk.
According to Virginia State Police, all eastbound lanes were closed around 9:27 p.m. on Interstate 64 west of exit 284 due to three vehicle crashes.
Police say the first crash involved three vehicles and resulted in a DUI arrest. The second crash involved four vehicles and the third involved four other vehicles. All of the crashes only involved vehicles.
The westbound lanes were reopened at 10:43 p.m., according to police.