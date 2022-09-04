NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Seven people are hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police confirmed officers were called to the 5000 block of Killam Avenue around midnight.

Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries; the other five have less serious injuries, police said in a tweet at 4:43 a.m. Sunday.

This is near Old Dominion University.

Those who receive ODU campus alerts were sent one at 12:46 a.m. that said “O.D.U. Alert: Multiple police jurisdictions are investigating a shooting on the 5000 block of Killam Avenue. Please stay out of the area.”

A second alert was sent out a few hours later that said the campus community could “resume normal activities.”

WAVY is working to find out if any of the people hurt are students at the university.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue. 7 people have been taken to the hospital (5 have non-life threatening injuries, 2 have life threatening injuries) Call came in around 12:00 a.m. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/rTnL4e4YEF — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 4, 2022