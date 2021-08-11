3 people shot and injured in Norfolk Tuesday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk dispatchers said multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday night in Norfolk.

Dispatchers said one gunshot wound victim was found in the 500 block of C Avenue at 11:24 p.m.

Two more gunshot wound victims were located in the area of Church Street and Johnson Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

As of midnight, it was unclear whether all of the gunshot wounds were related, however, they were all reported within a few blocks of each other.

The extent of the people’s injuries was unclear as of midnight.

