3 people shot and injured in Norfolk Tuesday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk dispatchers said multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday night in Norfolk.
Dispatchers said one gunshot wound victim was found in the 500 block of C Avenue at 11:24 p.m.
Two more gunshot wound victims were located in the area of Church Street and Johnson Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
As of midnight, it was unclear whether all of the gunshot wounds were related, however, they were all reported within a few blocks of each other.
The extent of the people’s injuries was unclear as of midnight.
