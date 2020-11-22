Multiple organizations partner to feed 1,200 people in Hampton Roads for Thanksgiving

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a group effort, between the Salvation Army, CMA CGM, and the Port of Virginia, to feed more than 1000 people just in time for Thanksgiving.



There were volunteers filling to-go boxes of thanksgiving style food to feed our community in need.



“We will be giving away over 1200 hot and ready to go thanksgiving meals today,” said Captain Nathan Bridges with the Salvation Army.

The meals will be delivered to more than 800 seniors and another event helps feed even more people.



“Later this afternoon, we’ll provide 400-500 meals in a drive-through service and walk-up for those who come,” said Bridges.

The meal distribution is currently being hosted at the Kroc Center located at 1401 Ballentine Blvd in Norfolk until 4:30 p.m.

Bridges says everything they do, including events like the one today, rely on partner agencies. Tatyana Thomas, with the Port of Virginia, says she was happy to be a part of it all.



“It’s awesome to be able to do such a great thing in our community,” said Thomas.

Transportation Logistics company CMA CGM has headquarters in Norfolk. This weekend marked the company’s “Giving Across America Campaign”, their thanksgiving initiative to feed people across the nation.



“We’ll be able to bring a little bit of home to the local community to the needy to the seniors,” said President of CMA CGM Ed Aldridge.

Bridges says although they can’t have their holiday in-person feeding event this Thanksgiving, they were actually able to feed more people this year through to-go boxes.

WAVY News 10’s Deanna Bettineschi will have more today WAVY-TV at 6.