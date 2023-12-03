NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — At least seven cats are dead following a house fire in Norfolk on Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Hyde Park Road, in the Northside area just south of Ocean View, at 8:28 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they found smoke coming from the residence.

Crews began a fire attack, and while performing an interior search for victims, they came across a significant amount of cats and kittens. More than seven cats were already dead, though crews were able to rescue several others.

Several firefighters sustained minor injuries from rescuing the cats, including scratch and bite wounds. No other injuries were reported and there were no humans at home at the time of the fire.

The fire was call under control at 8:55 a.m. and is still under investigation.