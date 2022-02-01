Multi-vehicle crashes close 64 westbound at HRBT, northbound 664 at Monitor-Merrimac

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two separate multi-vehicle crashes led to shutdowns on two of the main connectors from the Southside to the Peninsula on Tuesday morning.
They were first reported around 5:45 a.m.
VDOT originally said the crashes at the westbound Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on I-64 in Norfolk and at northbound I-664 at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel in Suffolk were due to vehicle breakdowns, but later tweeted they were due to multi-vehicle crashes.
A photo from just past the tunnel on HRBT westbound showed a fire.
There was no word on injuries still as of 6:30 a.m., but the crashes led to total closures on those routes. Traffic has since resumed on both routes, but major delays remained.
