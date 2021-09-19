Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic at I-264/I-64 interchange in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in Norfolk can expect delays after a multi-vehicle crash, involving a box truck, closed several lanes in the Mermaid City.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

According to officials, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. at mile marker 12.9 on I-264, near the I-64 interchange.

All lanes of the inside set of lanes are blocked. The left lane and center lane of the outside set of lanes is blocked.

Stay with WAVY News for the latest on this incident.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10