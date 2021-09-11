All lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash on I-64 west near Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in Norfolk dealt with miles of delays after a multi-vehicle crash closed several westbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 278.8 in Norfolk.
All lanes were reopened as of 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Police tell 10 On Your Side that the crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. and that there are injuries.
Authorities are currently investigating the incident.
WAVY.com is working to learn more about the crash.
