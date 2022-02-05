Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes all westbound lanes on I-64 at HRBT

UPDATE: Westbound lanes reopened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed all westbound lanes on I-64 at the HRBT in Norfolk Saturday afternoon.

According to Virginia 511 officials around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, all westbound lanes at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel due to the crash.

10 On your Side still learning more regarding the incident including possible injuries.

No further information has been released.