Multi-vehicle crash causing major delays on I-264 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Norfolk are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of I-264 in Norfolk.

The accident occurred at mile marker 13.3, near Newtown Road, around 5:45 p.m.

Currently, the left shoulder, left lane and center lanes are closed.

VDOT is reporting at least two miles of backups.

There is currently no word on injuries.