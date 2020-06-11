Mufu Taiwo, former ODU football player, organizes March for Justice

Mufu Taiwo was a defensive lineman for four seasons at ODU. (Photo courtesy: Old Dominion University)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Mufu Taiwo was a lineman for four seasons with the Old Dominion University football team. Now as a graduate student, he has organized a student-led March for Justice.

According to ODU News, Taiwo reached out to ODU President John R. Broderick, who will lead the march with Taiwo on Thursday.

The March for Justice is a response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis policeman.

It will begin at Powhatan Avenue and 43rd Street at noon and end around 1 p.m. in front of the Webb Student Center.

“I don’t think the voices of student-athletes are being heard as well on this issue as they should be,” Taiwo said. “I decided to take a stand and set the tone for student-athletes. They should use their platform and speak up for what they believe.”

Taiwo has taken part in many causes at ODU. He became a passionate advocate for athletes three years ago when he joined ODU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He also served more than two years as ODU’s SAAC president and was appointed a student representative to the NCAA’s football oversight committee.

At ODU, Taiwo had led food drives, toy drives and participated in events with the Special Olympics.

For his efforts, Mufu Taiwo was also a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, given to a college athlete for “exemplary community service.”

