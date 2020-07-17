Motorists help troopers save Virginia Beach resident on I-264

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Oklahoma man, along with two Virginia Beach residents, helped save the life of a local man who was driving along I-264 on Thursday.

The Oklahoma man was driving along I-264 when he observed a vehicle swerving along the highway. He slowly followed the blue Ford sedan as he saw it swerve into the grassy median.

A woman passenger exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the area.

The Oklahoma man stopped to see if the driver, who was still in the vehicle, needed assistance. When he got to the car, he saw that the driver was unresponsive and turning blue.

The man pulled the driver from the Ford and began chest compressions. Two Virginia Beach residents saw what was happening and stopped to help with CPR.

Shortly after beginning CPR, Virginia State Police troopers arrived and took over compressions and life-saving efforts.

Based on their training, officials said the troopers were able to recognize that the man was suffering from an overdose. They administered NARCAN doses in between chest compressions until he was able to breathe on his own.

The driver, a 35-year-old Virginia Beach resident, was transported to Sentara Leigh Memorial Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Officials said that as of July 1, 2018, all sworn Virginia State Police personnel were trained and equipped to effectively respond to dangerous opioid exposure and overdose emergencies.

