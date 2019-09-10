Motorist charged following accident involving police car in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A motorist was charged Monday afternoon during an accident in Norfolk involving a police car.

Police responded to 25th Street and Monticello Avenue for an accident involving a police car at around 5 o’clock Monday afternoon.

When they got there, they found a red Toyota Corolla and a police car had collided.

Further investigation revealed that the police car was traveling north on Monticello Avenue and the Toyota was traveling east on 25th Street. The driver of the Toyota failed to yield at the right time and the police car stuck the passenger side of the Toyota.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

The driver of the Toyota was charged with failure to yield right away.