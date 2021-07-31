Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries after crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a crash on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. near Military Circle Mall.
According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. A man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The public is asked to avoid the area while the crash is cleared.
This is a developing story.
