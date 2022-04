NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Norfolk.

Virginia State Police said they were called to the scene of the crash around 6:51 p.m.

Matthew David Campbell, 32, of Virginia Beach, was riding on a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Interstate 64 to westbound Interstate 264 when he lost control.

The motorcycle ran off the roadway and hit the jersey wall.

Campbell was thrown off the motorcycle and was fatally injured.