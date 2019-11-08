Motorcyclist hospitalized after Ocean View crash

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk Police Generic New Patrol Cars 3 Walter Hildebrand_1549476007764.jpg.jpg

WAVY File Photo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Part of E. Ocean View Avenue is closed as police investigate a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 2000 block of E. Ocean View Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Police spokesman Daniel Hudson confirmed the motorcylist was injured and taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver stayed on the scene after the crash, Hudson said.

Eastbound lanes at the 2000 bock of E. Ocean View Avenue are closed. The westbound lanes remain open.

Stay with WAVY for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories