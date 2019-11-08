Motorcyclist hospitalized after Ocean View crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Part of E. Ocean View Avenue is closed as police investigate a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 2000 block of E. Ocean View Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Police spokesman Daniel Hudson confirmed the motorcylist was injured and taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver stayed on the scene after the crash, Hudson said.

Eastbound lanes at the 2000 bock of E. Ocean View Avenue are closed. The westbound lanes remain open.

Stay with WAVY for updates.