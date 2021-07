NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle late Wednesday night on E. Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk.

Police say it happened in the 800 block of E. Brambleton near Church Street. The man was taken to the hospital, but he later died. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

Police say the man lost control of his motorcycle and hit a fence, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is still under investigation.