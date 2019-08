NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday night at the intersection of W. Little Creek Road and Ruthven Road.

Norfolk Police responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, a woman was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is working to get more details.

