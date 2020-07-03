Mother who neglected 24-year-old son with cerebral palsy given 5 active years in prison

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A mother has been sentenced to five years active prison time for neglecting her 24-year-old son to the point he had bedsores so severe, they showed muscle, tissue and bone.

Georgia Arenz was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 15 suspended Thursday in Norfolk Circuit Court on two charges of felony abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult.

The case against the son’s father, Philip Arenz, is still pending, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Police found Jason Arenz, who has cerebral palsy, in their home of Harrell Avenue in May 2018. Jason Arenz was dehydrated and malnourished to the point that his ribs could be seen through his skin.

His bedsore showed muscle, tissue and bone. The wounds were infected with maggots and insect larvae.

Authorities also said the Arenz household was a hoarding case, filled “with piles of property with carved pathways throughout the residence to navigate,” court documents state.

Upon being found, Arenz was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and treated.

