Mother of tenant recovering from gunshot wound still upset over conditions in public housing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Work crews responded quickly three weeks ago after 10 On Your Side called to the attention of the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority extensive problems with Courtney Burwell’s unit in Young Terrace.

While she’s recovering from being shot on Christmas Eve a few blocks away, her mother says the repairs did not go far enough.

Workers replaced kitchen cabinets and countertops, installed some new plumbing, replaced the refrigerator and reglazed the upstairs bathtub among other repairs.

“What is that supposed to do, make her happy about this because you put in new cabinets? This is unacceptable,” said Burwell’s mother Melissa Scott Monday morning.

Scott believes the work was done without the moldy areas first being treated. However, the housing authority told 10 On Your Side Monday afternoon that all of the moldlike substance has been removed and the areas have been cleaned and sanitized. A new tub and diverter valve will be installed Tuesday.

Water was leaking from plumbing connected to a bathtub directly above the kitchen and mold had penetrated the cabinets, as well as spread along the walls.



The living conditions were just part of the reason why Burwell wanted to get out of Young Terrace.

She’s recovering from a gunshot wound to the mouth after she was caught in crossfire Christmas Eve about three blocks away.

Less than two months before that, three women were killed not far from Burwell’s front door. While the violence in the area is bad enough, Scott says the repairs didn’t go far enough.

“I don’t know who they think is gonna stay here because (my daughter) is not. Somebody’s gonna put her somewhere because this is appalling for the Housing Authority,” Scott said.



Scott says the agency is working with her daughter to try to find alternate housing.